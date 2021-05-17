Women’s FA Cup Round of 16 draw takes place Tuesday

Women’s FA Cup logo

The draw for the round of sixteen (16) of the Women’s FA Cup will take place on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

The live event will the held in the studio of Broadcast partner StarTimes Adepa channel 247 and Max TV at 3pm.



Sixteen clubs have qualified for this round of the competition after winning their respective fixtures in the previous round of the knockout competition.



Matches for this round are scheduled for May 21-23, 2021. The balloting will be done on zonal basis to reduce travelling time and also facilitate more local derbies.

Prisons Ladies are the defending champions after annexing the trophy in 2017.



Attached is the list of clubs that have qualified for the draw:



