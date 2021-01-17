Women's League: Berry Ladies beat Immigration to pick three points

Berry Ladies team

Berry ladies opening match with Immigration ladies ended up in 5 goals thriller.

Berry ladies locked-horns with Immigration ladies in the Women Premier league at Madina Astro Turf in Accra on Saturday 16 January 2020.



The match started in slow spaces as Berry ladies detected the spaces of the game in the entire first halftime.



Berry ladies gathered the momentum on the 12 minute with a long drive by Cynthia Boakye Yiadom but goalkeeper pulled up a good save. Berry ladies scored on the 14 minute with swirling run by Thelma Baffour Attuah but referee whistled for offside.



The home side kept mounting pressure on their visitors , a corner kick from Thelma Baffour and a long jump by Nina Norshie headed the ball into the post on the 19th minute to give the home side their first goal.

Second half started with a lot fire works from both sides. Immigration ladies changed their style of play adopting 4: 3:3 formation as they put a lot of players in the defense area of Berry ladies. Berry ladies couldn't soak the pressure on the 51 minute, Francisca Asabea got the equaliser.



Eugenia Korkor Tetteh of Berry ladies with a magnificent strike on the



64th minute put the home team up front again but Rumanatu Tahiru got the second equaliser for Immigration ladies on the 84th minute. 90 plus 3 minute of added time Eugenia Korkor Tetteh stole the show for Berry ladies making it 3 goals to two in favour of Berry ladies.