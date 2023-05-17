0
Menu
Sports

Women’s League Board Vice Chairperson urges clubs to sustain consistent performance

Ampem Darkoa FC 610x400.jpeg Ampem Darkoa won the women's league

Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice Chairperson of the Ghana FA Women’s Premier League board, Rosalinda Amoh has urged clubs to sustain their performance in the women’s top-flight following the exciting final between Ampem Darko Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies.

It was the third league title for Ampem Darkoa Ladies after they triumphed over rivals Hasaacas Ladies 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 stalemate after regulation time at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Friday, May 12.

It also marked Ampem Darkoa’s second title in two years and their double over Hasaacas, having defeated the Hasmal Ladies by the same margin in the 2021/22 season.

According to her, the level of football displayed sent the entire venue into exhilaration, and wants such splendid output to be consistent. “

What we want to see is the sustainability of this kind of performance because sometimes they come up and in subsequent seasons they give up.

“But now that there are many more opportunities for the clubs which finish among the top four and our clubs are actually building their capacity financially to be able to compete in Africa, next season the story will be different.” She told Radio Gold Sports.

Their exceptional performance of Ampem Darkoa Ladies grants them the privilege of representing Ghana in the upcoming CAF Women’s Champions League season.

Ampem Darkoa in their debut continental challenge missed out on the CAF Women's League after they lost 3-0 to Bayelsa Queens from Nigeria in the final of the WAFU Zone-B qualifier in 2022.

LSN/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
2 sitting NDC MPs likely to 'Break the 4' in their constituencies
5 times Ghanaians have been busted for scamming people in the USA
Akwaboah Snr is dead
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Glass factory, apartments built by Anas on illegal land to be demolished
Mahama handed over a rising nation to Akufo-Addo – Majority Leader
Ken Agyapong’s boy drags NPP MPs over mass endorsement of Bawumia