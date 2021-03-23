Women's Premier League Committee to hold meeting on Thursday

Tue, 23 Mar 2021 Source: Football Ghana
The Women's League Committee will on Thursday, March 25, 2021, hold a meeting at the GFA Secretariat.
The meeting will focus on the first round of the 2020/21 Women's Premier League (WPL) season and matters arising.
Committee members will also discuss plans, ideas, programmes and come up with measures to ensure that the second round starts and ends successfully.
The 2020/2021 WPL has generated lots of excitement among patrons and followers of Women’s football.
