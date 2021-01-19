Women’s Premier League: 'We didn’t play our best football' - Hassacas Coach

Head Coach of Hassacas Ladies, Yussif Basigi

Yussif Basigi - Head Coach of Hassacas Ladies, has admitted that, his charges were not on top of their game when they played as guests to Soccer Intellectuals in Match-Day One of the National Women’s League.

The match ended 2-1 in favour of Hassacas Ladies, courtesy two goals from Veronica Appiah to secure the maximum points for her side with Suzzy Teye Mensah scoring the only goal for Intellectuals.



When the two teams met in the 2019/2020 league, Hassacas Ladies thrashed the same opponent with nine goals to nothing and Coach Basigi, judging from the team's past outing believed his side was abysmal when they met the Soccer lads last Sunday.



Bassigi, who doubles as the Coach of the Black Princesses added that, though his side was not on top of the game, they managed to snatch victory because they were the more experienced side.

He said “Today’s game is not the best from our team but with experience, we managed to get the three maximum points. From here, the fans would see the best from Hassacas Ladies in the subsequent games".



Hassacas Ladies would travel to Accra to face Immigration Ladies in match-day two of the ongoing National Women’s League.