Women’s Premier League to expand in 2021/2022 season

Logo of the Women’s Premier League

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has decided to expand the Women’s Premier League from its current format of 16 Clubs to 18 Clubs from the 2021/22 season.

The decision was taken at the Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at the GFA Headquarters in Accra.



The Executive Council believes the expansion will give players of the elite women’s football competition the opportunity to play more games and to develop their careers better.



Thus, the women’s championship will see two more teams added to the number of competing clubs after the 2020/21 campaign which will mean 9 women clubs in each Zone to enable each club to play a minimum of 16 League matches in the season, the final league championship match, the Champion of Champions in addition to the Women’s FA Cup matches.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) which began in 2012 is played in two Zones. Winners of the two zones meet after the league stage in a championship final.



The first final was won by Hasaacas Ladies FC who recorded a 2-1 win over Fabulous Ladies at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Executive Council has resolved to continue with its investment and attention to the women’s game aimed at growing it to international standards.