Women's football in Ghana is not treated like men's football - Priscilla Hagan

Black Queens forward, Priscilla Hagan

Black Queens forward Priscilla Hagan has observed that Women's football in Ghana does not get the same treatment as men's football.

Hagan, 24, currently plays in the Polish top-flight competition after featuring for multiple clubs in Europe.



In her interview with Damian Konwent, she stated the differences between men's football and women's football in Ghana.



"Unfortunately, women's football is not treated the same as men's football. Perhaps this will change in the future. The female ball is still widely regarded as unprofessional, so the rate of popularity between the two genders is obvious. However, I hope someday FIFA will make some efforts to change that," she said.

She added that she is proud to represent the female national team, the Black Queens.



"Our national team is Ghana Black Queens. I consider it a great achievement in my career. It is an honor to represent the national colors."