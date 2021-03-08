#WomensDay: Achta Mahamat shares two qualities that can make women excel in their careers

Director of Legal Affairs and Compliance at CAF, Achta Mahamat

Director of Legal Affairs and Compliance at the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Achta Mahamat, has urged every aspiring woman to be adaptable and resilient in order to excel in their respective careers.

Achta Mahamat was sharing her experience on how she got to the top level in football administration, working with CAF and FIFA on Happy 98.9FM’s Special program to celebrate Women In Sports on International Women’s Day.



According to her, the experience gathered over the years has enabled her to adapt and combine her personal life with work.



Speaking in an interview with Ayishatu Ali Zakaria on Happy Sports show, she said “As a woman, you have to be adaptable and resilient. It is an advantage when you come to sit with the decision-making body”.



“I joined CAF in 2006 as a lawyer before moving to FIFA for two years and pursue other stuff in my country including politics”.

“I came back to this current position in 2018 as the Director of Legal Affairs and Compliance at CAF. I wasn’t confidence from the beginning but it’s something you build on with time”.



She encouraged that reading should be a habit of any woman who wants to excel in their respective career.



On the upcoming first Women’s Inter-club competition on the continent, she said: “I am really excited and can’t wait for the Women’s Champions League competition which is coming up”.