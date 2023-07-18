Working under experienced Claudio Ranieri will help me improve - Ibrahim Sulemana

Talented Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana who recently joined Cagliari Calcio in the Serie A, is excited about the prospect of working under the experienced Italian gaffer Claudio Ranieri.
The 20-year-old, who completed a move from Hellas Verona this summer, believes that being coached by Ranieri will play a crucial role in his continuous development and improvement in his footballing career at the top-flight Italian club.
In an interview with his new club's YouTube channel, Sulemana expressed his passion for learning and growing as a footballer.
He eagerly anticipates the opportunity to benefit from the wealth of knowledge and expertise possessed by Claudio Ranieri, who has a remarkable coaching career, leading top European clubs and securing a Premier League title.
"I like to learn, constantly improve. Being coached by one of the most experienced Italian coaches in the world, who has led top European clubs and won a Premier League will help me do it."
