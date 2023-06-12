World Armwrestling President, secretary to visit Ghana ahead of Africa Armwrestling Championship

Assen Hadjitodorov, President of World Armwrestling Federation with Charles Osei Assibey

Mr. Assen Hadjitodorov, President of World Armwrestling Federation (WAF) and his Secretary, Mr. Mircea Simionescu-Simicel will be in Ghana next Wednesday for a working and familiarization visit.

Mr. Assen whilst in Ghana will meet major stakeholders in Sports, Government Officials, inspect facilities and also grace the 12th Africa Armwrestling Championship slated for 21 to 25 June, 2023 in Accra.



The WAF President who has developed some great love and interest for Africa is keen on impacting the development of Armwrestling in Africa and support the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA)’s efforts to host a world-class championship.



Mr. Assen also has other interest for visiting Ghana. He has been instrumental in Armwrestling's effort to play at the 2023 Africa Games and wishes to engage the Ghana Armwrestling Federation on the preparation . He will also discuss Africa's host of the 2024 World Championship.



Ghana won the bid to host the Africa Armwrestling Championship for the second time last year and are expected to deliver a successful event followimg the preparations made so far.



The rest of Africa would converge at the GNAT Hall to compete for the top spot with over 20 countries to participate.

Central Africa Republic, Congo Republic, Mauritania, Sierra Leone, Gabon, Equitorial Guinea and Somalia would be making their first appearance at the competition this year.



Armwrestling as a sport has developed both on the African continent and on the world stage, gaining recognition as one of the fastest growing sports.



The 12th Africa Armwrestling Championship is being organized by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation with technical support from the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) and the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF).



The championship is being supported by Ghana Gas, Adamus Resources, National Health Insurance Scheme, Dzata Cement, Imperial Homes, Stanbic Bank, Alisa Hotels, Special Ice, The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Ghana Tourism Authority and K-Balm Ointment.