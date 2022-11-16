0
Menu
Sports

World Cup 2022: African coaches among the lowest paid at tournament

Black Stars Coach, Otto Addo.jpeg Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Africa will be represented by Ghana, Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia, and reigning AFCON Champions, Senegal at the Mundial which kick start on Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Qatar.

The biggest soccer Mundial has been scheduled between November 20 and December 18 in the Asian country.

Per research by Finance Football, African coaches heading to the World Cup are among the least paid at the tournament.

No African trainer falls in the top 20 best-paid coaches ahead of the tournament in the Asian country.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui is on £650,000 and is the best-paid African coach, placing 23rd position whiles Ghana coach Otto Addo, who is taking home £351,994 as his annual salary is placed in 28th Position.

Addo is ahead of three other African coaches namely Rigobert Song of Cameroon, Senegal's Aliou Cissé, and Tunisia gaffer Jalel Kadri who are on £299,195, £272,795, and £114,400-per-year respectively.

The former Ghana international is also ranked ahead of Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez, who is placed in the 29th spot.

Addo was appointed in February this year following the exit of Serbian tactician Milovan Rajevac after a shambolic showing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The former Dortmund player subsequently guided the Black Stars to secure their qualification for the World Cup in March after overcoming rivals Nigeria in the playoff.

Germany head coach Hansi Flick tops the list as the highest coach per annum going to the World and is followed by England boss Gareth Southgate, France's Didier Deschamps, and Brazil coach Tite in that other.

How much will every manager earn at the 2022 World Cup;

32. Jalel Kadri | Tunisia | £114,400-per-year

31. Aliou Cisse | Senegal | £272,795

30. Rigobert Song | Cameroon | £299,195

29. Luis Fernando Suarez | Costa Rica | £307,995

28. Otto Addo | Ghana | £351,994

27. John Herdman | Canada | £422,392

Canada boss John Herdman 26. Czeslaw Michniewicz | Poland | £439,992

25. Zlatko Dalic | Croatia | £483,991

24. Dragan Stojkovic | Serbia | £571,386

23. Walid Regragui | Morocco | £650,000 (per Total Sportal)

22. Gustavo Alfaro | Ecuador | £676,873

21. Diego Alonso | Uruguay | £755,988

20. Carlos Queiroz | Iran | £760,788 (per Iran Wire)

19. Hajime Moriyasu | Japan | £932,008

18. Herve Renard | Saudi Arabia | £966,961

17. Luis Enrique | Spain | £1,010,914

16. Kasper Hjulmand | Denmark | £1,010,915

15. Roberto Martinez | Belgium | £1,055,038

14. Gregg Berhalter | USA | £1,098,998

13. Graham Arnold | Australia | £1,142,957

12. Paulo Bento | South Korea | £1,142,958

11. Rob Page | Wales | £1,200,000 (per Total Sportal)

Rob Page as Wales boss 10. Murat Yakin | Switzerland | £1,406, 718

9. Fernando Santos | Portugal | £1,978,196

8. Felix Sanchez Bas | Qatar | £2,110,076

7. Lionel Scaloni | Argentina | £2,285,916

6. Gerardo Martino | Mexico | £2,549,675

5. Louis van Gaal | Netherlands | £2,700,000 (per Total Sportal)

4. Tite | Brazil | £3,100,000

3. Didier Deschamps | France | £3,270,000

2. Gareth Southgate | England | £4,990,000

1. Hansi Flick | Germany | £5,590,000

Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show and Sports Debate below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Related Articles: