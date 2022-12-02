World Cup 2022: All the Man of the Match award winners

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus was named man of the match after Ghana's 3-2 win against South Korea at the Education City Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Achraf Hakimi and Luka Modric were named MOTM after the games of the third and final round of Group F of the 2022 World Cup on Thursday.



The Moroccan winger assisted in Morocco's victory over Canada he was replaced in the 85th minute.



Luka Modric, on the other hand, played the whole 90-minute match against Belgium, which finished in a goalless draw.



Qatar-Equador: Enner Valencia (Equador)



England-Iran: Bukayo Saka (England)



Senegal-Netherlands: Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)



United States-Wales: Gareth Bale (Wales)



Argentina-Saudi Arabia: Mohammed Alowais (Saudi Arabia)



Denmark-Tunisia: Aissa Laidouni (Tunisia)

Mexico-Poland: Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico)



France-Australia: Mbappé (France) )



Morocco-Croatia: Luka Modric (Croatia)



Germany-Japan: Shuichi Gonda (Japan)



Spain-Costa Rica: Gavi (Spain)



Belgium-Canada: Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium)



Switzerland v Cameroon: Yann Sommer (Switzerland)



Uruguay v South Korea: Federico Valverde (Uruguay)



Portugal-Ghana: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)



Brazil-Serbia: Richarlison (Brazil)

Wales-Iran: Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Iran)



Qatar-Senegal: Boulaye Dia (Senegal)



Netherlands-Ecuador: Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands)



England-USA: Christian Pulisic (USA)



Tunisia-Australia: Mitchell Duke (Australia)



Poland v Saudi Arabia: Robert Lewandowski (Poland)



France-Denmark: Kylian Mbappé (France)



Argentina-Mexico: Lionel Messi (Argentina)



Japan-Costa Rica: Keysher Fuller (Costa Rica)



Belgium v ​​Morocco: Hakim Ziyech (Morocco)

Croatia v Canada: Andrej Kramaric (Croatia)



Spain-Germany: Álvaro Morata (Spain)



Cameroon-Serbia: Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon)



South Korea-Ghana: Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)



Brazil-Switzerland: Casemiro (Brazil)



Portugal v Uruguay: Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)



Netherlands-Qatar: Davy Klaassen (Netherlands)



Equador-Senegal: Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal)



Wales-England: Marcus Rashford (England)



Iran-United States: Christian Pulisic (United States)

Tunisia-France: Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia)



Australia-Denmark: Mathew Leckie (Australia)



Poland-Argentina: Mac Allister (Argentina)



Saudi Arabia-Mexico: Luis Chávez (Mexico)



Canada-Morocco: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)



Croatia-Belgium: Luka Modric (Croatia)