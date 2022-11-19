1
World Cup 2022: Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat

Andre Ayew Fugu Hat Andre Ayew, in his fugu and white hat

Sat, 19 Nov 2022

Andre Dede Ayew is leading the Black Stars to a World Cup for the first time as captain of the team and carries the expectation of an entire nation on his shoulders.

Having already had a poor outing during his first tournament as captain of the senior national team, the 32-year-old Al Sadd forward will be hoping to evoke the memories of the 2009 U20 team when he led the Black Satellites to World Cup success.

On Friday, the Black Stars made a grandiose entry into Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in their beautifully woven smock, commonly known as Fugu in Ghana.

The fugu is a traditional wear of the people of northern Ghana and is commonly won by the Dagombas to signify the importance of an event. It's worn to represent strength, courage and leadership.

The hat won by Andre Ayew communicates a lot, and the position also tells the story of the battle that lies ahead for the warriors. The smock itself was first worn by warriors.

In Ayew's case, the uprightness of his hat represents how battle-ready Ghana are for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars have been at three World Cups, reaching the quarter-final in 2010 in South Africa.

The four-time African champions have been drawn into a tough group alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

