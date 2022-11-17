World Cup 2022: Asamoah Gyan calls on Ghanaians to support Black Stars

Black Stars

Ghana’s legendary striker, Asamoah Gyan has admonished the citizenry to support the Black Stars to motivate the team to do well at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In a post on his Facebook page, the former Black Stars captain urged Ghanaians to reserve their comments on the final 26-man squad for the tournament until the first game is played.



“Everyone have shared his or her opinion about the BLACK STARS. 26 man squad is out now so what we have to do now is to support those in camp now.



“If u have any comments, wait till after the first game of the tournament. But for now , let’s pray for the team to deliver,” Asamoah Gyan said in a Facebook post on Facebook on Wednesday.