0
Menu
Sports

World Cup 2022: Asamoah Gyan calls on Ghanaians to support Black Stars

81ee94d8 9ac5 4233 B72b Cea4faa69af6 Black Stars

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana’s legendary striker, Asamoah Gyan has admonished the citizenry to support the Black Stars to motivate the team to do well at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In a post on his Facebook page, the former Black Stars captain urged Ghanaians to reserve their comments on the final 26-man squad for the tournament until the first game is played.

“Everyone have shared his or her opinion about the BLACK STARS. 26 man squad is out now so what we have to do now is to support those in camp now.

“If u have any comments, wait till after the first game of the tournament. But for now , let’s pray for the team to deliver,” Asamoah Gyan said in a Facebook post on Facebook on Wednesday.



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured