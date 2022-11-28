0
World Cup 2022: Betting companies expect South Korea to dominate Ghana

Bento Paulo Bento, coach of South Korea

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

South Korea is expected to dominate Ghana on Monday, according to online sports betting providers.

The Korean football club, led by Paulo Bento, will play their second group game on November 28th at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan. South Korea's opening game against Uruguay ended goalless.

South Korea, who looked impressive against Uruguay, is fired up to defeat Ghana and advance to the 16th round. Son Heung-min, who is wearing a face mask, is also anticipated to improve his adaptability.

Sports betting sites from other countries have surpassed Korean dominance. South Korea was given 1.45 odds to win at bet365.

Ghana, on the other hand, had odds of 2.1 to win. The result was 2.2. In addition, William Hill offered Korean odds of 1.5 and Ghanaian odds of 2.1. The number drawn was 2. The Korean odds were 1.45, while Ghana's were 2.05. The result was 2.1.

South Korea coach Paulo Bento stated today in a press conference that his lads are not afraid of the Black Stars of Ghana. The Asian giants going into the game on Monday have one player with an injury.

Kim Min-jae participated in the goalless draw with Uruguay and suffered the injury while tackling.

