World Cup 2022: 'Black Stars have what it takes' - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has charged the senior national team to showcase what they are made of during the upcoming FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

According to him, the 26 Black Stars players have what it takes to go all out to stake a claim for the trophy during the tournament.



He noted in a post on his Facebook timeline, November 17, that the Black Stars have toiled through qualification and secured the right to be counted among the best 32 footballing nations on earth. "That is, in itself, significant and worth celebrating."



He said, since time immemorial, the Black Stars have given a good account of themselves on the global scene and the team’s ‘unique brand of football’ has always amazed the world, hence his belief in the chances of the team ahead of the Mundial in Qatar.



Touting the achievements of the Stars in recent times, he called on Ghanaians to rally behind the team, as they face the world a week away from today.



"Once again, our nation has summoned twenty-six (26) gallant men to lift the flag of Ghana high at the world cup in Qatar. These 26 men represent the hopes of an expectant nation for success on the global stage.



"They have toiled through qualification and secured us the right to be counted among the best 32 footballing nations on earth. That is, in itself, significant and worth celebrating. Now the time has come to stake a claim to the world cup trophy itself and I believe our Black Stars have what it takes to go all the way.

"We have a rich history at the world cup where we have held the world spell-bound with our unique brand of football," parts of Mahama's post read.



He added: "The Black Stars brought us immeasurable joy in 2006 and 2010 when they lifted the banner of Ghana and Africa so high that the world took notice. From all indications, they stand poised to do so again at the 2022 edition in Qatar.



"The players and the technical team have done their part by answering the national call once again and have exhibited the willingness to fight for the nation.



"It must be our patriotic duty as citizens to give them our full support, and as Ghanaians, we must see this as a call to national duty.



"We might hold different views in our politics, religion, or ethnicity, but the Black Stars are the only senior national team we have, and we have always been united in rallying behind our team."



"I trust that we will rise to this challenge again as a nation because together we are unbeatable.

"Go Black Stars!



"Show the world that WE ARE GHANA!" the post concluded.







PEN/SARA