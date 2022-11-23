0
World Cup 2022: Black Stars will triumph over Portugal - Sammy Kuffour

KUFFOUR Sammy Kuffour

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, Samuel Osei Kuffour has called on the Black Stars to play at their best against Portugal.

Ghana will open their Group H campaign against the European side on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Kuffour speaking ahead of the clash said the Black Stars must be worried about the star-studded side.

According to him, the team must play with self-belief and confidence, adding that the Black Stars will be able to beat the Seleção.

“The Black Stars need to control the game and play to our best," the former Bayern Munich defender said.

“They should not think about the best players Portugal has. If we focus on one player, they will surprise us.

“They must play collectively as a unit. I know things have changed at the training and I am confident the team will triumph against Portugal," he added.

The Black Stars, who are making their fourth appearance at the World Cup will also come up against South Korea and Uruguay.

Ghana will be hoping to put up a decent performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase in 2014 in Brazil. The team also missed out on the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018.

