World Cup 2022: Brazil faces a fine of up to $200,000 for animal abuse

Animal Abuse 68798 Brazil abuse an animal during pre-match

Sat, 17 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The National Forum for the Protection and Defense of Animals has demanded a fine of 200,000 dollars from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) for abusing an animal during their pre-match press conference for the quarter-final match against Croatia.

Vinicius Jr. and his press officer were on hand to address journalists' questions. While they were discussing the upcoming encounter, a cat stormed into the room and climbed on the table where the Real Madrid player was speaking.

Vinicius Rodrigues, the press officer for the Brazilian national team, had brought him down in a problematic manner.

Following many online reports, the National Forum for the Protection and Defense of Animals in Brazil condemned them for public animal mistreatment. The forum has demanded a fine of 200,000 dollars, which will be used to protect animals in Brazil.

Brazil was knockout of the 2022 World Cup after a penalty shootout with Croatia. The game ended 0-0 in full-time and 1-1 in extra time, penalties had to be used to decide who goes to the semifinals.

