World Cup 2022: Brian Brobbey still available for Ghana after Netherland snub

Ajax star, Brian Brobbey

The Netherlands announced their squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Friday, omitting Ajax forward Brian Brobbey.

The forward is not included in Luis Van Gal’s 26-man squad for the biggest soccer Mundial to be staged in Qatar next week.



This means the former RB Leipzig can still feature for the Black Stars in subsequent tournaments.



After the World Cup, Ghana is expected to continue pursuing the enterprising forward for future competitions.



Brian Brobbey, who made a return to Ajax in the summer still has the chance of playing for the Black Stars in the future.



Meanwhile, Jeremie Frimpong who is on the radar of the Ghana FA has made the list for the mundial, there is no chance for the Bayer Leverkusen defender to play for the Black Stars.

