0
Menu
Sports

World Cup 2022: Daniel Agyei urges Danlad Ibrahim to prepare, be ready for Ghana chance at tournament

Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.jpeg Danlad Ibrahim

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana U20 goalkeeper, Daniel Agyei has expressed confidence in the quality of Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.

Speaking on Original FM during the Super Sports Show, the experienced goalie urged the Black Stars goalkeeper to prepare and be ready for his chance in the Ghana national team.

“Danlad has what it takes to be at the Black stars. He has been superb currently going through the ranks of starlets to Galaxies it's not surprising that he has been given the opportunity to be named in the Black stars squad List

“Danlad has to be focused and ready for any opportunity given to him at the world cup and he will surely deliver,” Daniel Agyei said.

Danlad Ibrahim, 19, is currently with the Black Stars in Abu Dhabi where Ghana is holding a short pre-tournament camp.

The teenage goalkeeper is one of three goalkeepers Ghana is taking to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He must work to earn playing time at the upcoming tournament in Qatar.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured