1
Menu
Sports

World Cup 2022: England annihilate Iran in Group B opener

England 5768798.jfif L-R Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Three Lions are off to a flying start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a thumping win over Iran.

England wallopped Iran 6-2 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan in the Group B opener.

Bukayo Saka scored a brace as, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, and Jack Grealish scored a goal each, while Mehdi Taremi netted two consolation goals for Iran.

Dortmund midfielder Bellingham started the riot for England after connecting Luke Shaw's cross from the left in the 35th minute.

Five minutes later, Arsenal's Saka doubled the lead with a stunning strike from inside the box. Sterling made it three, connecting a sweet cross from Harry Kane to put the game beyond the Iranian before halftime.

In the second half, Saka scored his second on the hour mark with a brilliant curler extending the lead for dominant England.

Iran pulled one back through FC Porto striker Taremi in the 66th minute before Rahsford and Grealish came off the bench to get themselves on the scoresheet for England.

Terami grabbed his brace from the spot after VAR awarded Iran a late penalty, which was the last kick of the game.

Following the win, England go top of the Group B with 3 points.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: