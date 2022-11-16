World Cup 2022: Ex-Kotoko coach Ernst Middendorp hoping Ghana reaches quarter-finals

Ernst Middendorp

Experienced German tactician, Ernst Middendorp says he hopes Ghana can make it to the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The German gaffer in the past worked in Ghana and has that link and attachment to the country.



Not only has he coached giants Hearts of Oak in the past, but Coach Ernst Middendorp has also been in charge of rivals Asante Kotoko before.



Speaking on the Marawa Sports Show in an interview, Coach Ernst Middendorp said he hopes Ghana, Cameroon, or Senegal can make it to the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



“We will see teams like Belgium, Brazil, and Argentina. There will always be something.



“I hope that one of the teams from Africa probably Senegal, probably Cameroon, probably Ghana will at least go one or two rounds more and will probably see one team reach the quarterfinals,” Coach Ernst Middendorp noted.



The 2022 FIFA World Cup will have five representations from Africa. Besides Cameroon, Senegal, and Ghana, the other two countries are Morocco and Tunisia.