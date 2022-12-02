20
World Cup 2022: FIFA's head of refereeing Pierluigi Collina calls for accurate additional times in matches

Fri, 2 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Head of refereeing at FIFA, Pierluigi Collina has warned against inappropriate additional times at the World Cup currently ongoing in Qatar.

According to the former Italian referee, there was a shortage of time added on at the end of the 90 minutes.

Collina insists the actual game time for matches has become shorter due to many breaks in games, including substitutions.

"So far, the actual game time has been shorter, less than 50 minutes. I wanted to see the content, and I tried to accurately calculate the extra time starting from the 2018 World Cup in Russia," he told FIFA.

"(Ahead of this tournament), we delivered guidelines to the referees and asked them to put extra time more accurately," he said. "Especially, player injuries take longer than one minute."

At the World Cup in Qatar, as many as 10 to 15 minutes have been added as extra time. Ten minutes was added in the game between Ghana and South Korea.

