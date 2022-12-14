World Cup 2022: FNayef Akrad, Mazraoui set to play against France

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com
The Moroccan daily Al-Mukhtab said that the duo, Nayef Akrad, and Naseer Mazraoui, are ready to play for Morocco against France.
Mazraoui and Akrad were absent from the Atlas Lions' 1-0 quarter-final victory over Portugal.
While captain Romain Saiss will be unable to return due to a thigh injury, he has missed the Moroccan national team's past two matches against Spain and Portugal.
The Moroccan national team defeated the Spanish national team 1-0.
The encounter is the sixth in history between the two sides, and the first formally following five friendly matches.
The French squad won three games and drew two others.
The game will be held on Wednesday, December 14th. The game will take place at Al Bayt Stadium.
