World Cup 2022: Former Ghana coach CK Akonnor speaks highly of Black Stars technical team ahead of mundial

Thu, 10 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana coach Charles Akonnor has backed Otto Addo's led Black Stars technical team to excel at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In an interview with GHOne TV, Akonnor described the technical team, which also includes Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, George Boateng, and Chris Hughton, as intelligent coaches and believes they "can do something."

"We have intelligent coaches and technical men to handle the players and I strongly believe that we can do something," the former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak gaffer told GHOne TV.

The Black Stars is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018, Where France emerged as winners.

Ghana has been housed in Group H at the mundial against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The Black Stars will open their World Cup account against Portugal on November 24 before taking on Uruguay and South Korea respectively.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo is expected to reveal the final list by the close of the week with the Black Stars opening camp on November 14.

