World Cup 2022: France miss key duo in training ahead of Morocco tie

France National Football Team France national team

Tue, 13 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

France pair Aurelien Tchouameni and Dayot Upamecano were both absent from training ahead of Wednesday's World Cup 2022 semi-final against Morocco.

Tchouameni and Upamecano have featured regularly for Didier Deschamps during the tournament so far, with the former starting all five games for the reigning champions.

The 22-year-old scored the opening goal against England in Saturday's quarter-final victory, where Upamecano made his fourth start of the World Cup as Raphael Varane's regular partner.

According to L'Equipe, both men were unable to take part in training on Monday, with Tchouameni suffering a knock to the calf in the quarter-final success over England, while Upamecano is understood to be dealing with a sore throat.

Kylian Mbappe, Varane, Theo Hernandez, and Ousmane Dembele also did not partake in full training with the squad, but the quartet are simply believed to have been rested after Saturday's victory.

Morocco's clash against holders France will take place at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday.

