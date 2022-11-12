World Cup 2022: Ghana assistant captain Richard Ofori injured nine days before tournament

Goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, has been confirmed injured nine days before the World Cup in Qatar, which is a major concern for Ghana.
Ofori has been withdrawn from Orlando Pirates' Carling Black Label Cup squad ahead of the semi-final against Kaizer Chiefs because of the injury.
It was announced that Ofori, along with defenders Thabiso Monyane and Innocent Maela, will miss the battle of the fan vote competition in a post on the sponsor's social media platform.
Ghana coach Otto Addo will be extremely concerned about Ofori's injury as he prepares to announce his final team for the World Cup on Monday.
Ofori is part of the 55-man provisional squad that Addo announced last week. The 29-year-old is competing with Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Joe Wollacott for the number one spot in Ghana's squad.
Ghana begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, before facing South Korea four days later and concluding the group stage against Uruguay on December 2.
