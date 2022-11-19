World Cup 2022: Ghana can win the trophy - Ex-President John Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has urged the Black Stars to fight and win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He said the time has come for the Black Stars to make their presence felt at the World Cup.



For him, the team has what it takes to win the trophy, adding that the team brought joy and happiness to many Ghanaians in the 2006 and 2010 tournaments and can do it again.



The former President also called on all Ghanaian citizens to give the team their full support, saying that supporting the team must be seen as a national duty.

"They've toiled through the qualification and secured us the right to be counted among the best 32 footballing nations on Earth”, Mr Mahama said, pointing out that the qualification alone to the World Cup competition is significant and worthy of celebration.



The Black Stars, who have been housed in Group H will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



