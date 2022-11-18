0
World Cup 2022: Ghana captain Andre Ayew tips Portugal as Group H favorites

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew has tipped Portugal as favorites to qualify out of Group H.

The 2016 European champions are in the same group as Ghana, Uruguay, and Portugal.

Portugal entered into the tournament with five-time ballon d'or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and are favorites tipped to win the title.

With the quality in the Seleccao team, Andre Ayew has tipped Portugal among the favorites in the group.

“Portugal are up there among the favourites and their quality stands out. Not to mention having one of the best players in the world is Cristiano Ronaldo."

"It promises to be a momentous occasion and we have to live up to what people expect. We will fight and give our all on the pitch."

"Korea Republic also have a very strong and solid team, who all know each other well. It’s a very tough group. I think the teams are more or less on a par, apart from Portugal, who are favourites,” he told FIFA plus

Ghana open its campaign against Portugal on November 24, 2022, at stadium 947.

