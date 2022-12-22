World Cup 2022: Ghana games against South Korea and Portugal ranked among Top 10 best matches

Ghana defeated South Korea 3-2

The Black Stars' two Group H matches against South Korea and Uruguay have been ranked among the Top 10 best games in the just-ended 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The final between Argentina vs France at the Lusail Stadium which saw Messi lifting the World Cup trophy has been ranked the best game of the tournament.



Ghana were in Group H where they came up against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



The four-time African champions managed to win one game and lost the other two to exit the competition at the group stage.



Ghana 3-2 South Korea



The Black Stars secured a hard-fought win in this encounter against South Korea at the Education City Stadium in their second group game.



Ghana had lost to Portugal 3-2 in its opening game at Stadium 974 and needed to win to enhance its chances of progressing to the next round.

South Korea had drawn against Uruguay in the opening game and Coach Paulo Bento was optimistic of a win against the African side.



Ghana took a two-goal lead in the first half through Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus.



A second-half brace from Cho Gue-sung pegged them level.



Mohammed Kudus scored the match winner few minutes later as Ghana won its first game of the competition.



Uruguay 2-0 Ghana



Despite the huge desire to get revenge following the 2010 World Cup handball incident, the Black Stars succumbed to another defeat to Uruguay at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.

Ghana only needed a draw to secure their route to the next round, while the latter needed a win to even stand a chance.



Luis Suarez was at the heart of it again as Uruguay defeated Ghana 2-0.



La Celeste looked to be cruising to the last 16 amid an increasingly feisty affair, but news filtered through in the final 10 minutes that South Korea had beaten Portugal, meaning Uruguay needed another goal.



They battered down the Ghanaian door but couldn't find a way through, with the African side at least taking joy in knocking out their old rivals.



Below are the top 10 matches of the 2o22 World Cup



10. Ghana 3-2 South Korea

9. Ghana 0-2 Uruguay



8. Portugal 6-1 Switzerland



7. Morocco 0-1 Portugal



6. Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mexico



5. Germany 1-2 Japan



4. Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

3. Cameroon 3-3 Serbia



2. Netherlands 2-2 Argentina (3-4 on penalties)



1. Argentina 3-3 France (4-2 on penalties)