World Cup 2022: Ghana going to tournament with eight players with links to Belgium

Denis Odoi

There will be as many as 88 players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup who have a link with Belgium.

The players are either still actively playing or have played for a Belgian club before.



Out of the 88 players, eight players are going to the Qatar World Cup with the Ghana national team.



The players include Kamal Sowah and Denis Odoi [Club Brugge], Elisha Owusu [KAA Gent], Abdul Nurudeen Manaf [KAS Eupen], Joseph Paintsil [KRC Genk] Osman Bukari [formerly of KAA Gent], Gideon Mensah [formerly of Zulte Waregem], and Joseph Aidoo [former of KRC Genk].



In all, twenty-four of the 88 players going to Qatar for the World Cup with links to Belgium are currently active in the Jupiler League while sixty-four have been there previously for a stint.



Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be one of five African countries representing the continent.

The Black Stars will compete in Group H of the group stages of the tournament. In that group, Ghana will battle it out with two-time champions Uruguay, as well as European giants Portugal.



The other group opponent is South Korea from Asia.



While the 2022 FIFA World Cup will commence on Sunday, November 20, Ghana’s Black Stars will play their first match on November 24.



Subsequently, Ghana will take on South Korea on November 28 before finishing the group stages campaign with a rematch against Uruguay.



