World Cup 2022: Ghana handed injury boost as Kamaldeen Sulemana resumes training

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana’s Black Stars have been enlivened by the return of enterprising winger Kamaldeen Sulemana to training at Stade Rennes.

The 21-year-old who has been out of action for Rennes in their last two games is expected to make injury return in their clash with Toulouse.



He was spotted at training and will be available for the Ligue 1 clash set for Saturday.



Sulemana has recovered fully from his injury setback and is expected to be in Bruno Genesio's team for the weekend fixture.



His return from injury come as a huge boost for the Black Stars who are preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The France-based forward is a key member of Ghana coach Otto Addo's team and he is expected to make the final 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar. He was part of Ghana's team at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon early this year.



The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H alongside 2016 European champions Portugal, Asian giants South Korea and Uruguay.



Ghana will open their World Cup account against Portugal on November 24 before taking on Uruguay and South Korea respectively.