World Cup 2022: Ghana legend Abedi Pele reacts to Black Stars defeat against Portugal

Legendary Ghana forward Abedi Ayew Pele has reacted to the Black Stars defeat against Portugal in the 2022 World Cup opener.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in World Cup history to score five times, with his second-half penalty giving Portugal the lead.



Ghana's Andre Ayew then equalized, but two goals in three minutes from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao secured the victory and moved Portugal to the top of Group H, despite Osman Bukari's late winner.



In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, the three-time African Footballer of the Year winner congratulated Black Stars players despite defeat.



“Well done guys, better luck next time” he tweeted.





Defeat means Ghana are bottom of Group H after Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw earlier on Thursday.The Black Stars will now turn their attention to their upcoming matches against South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2, respectively.