World Cup 2022: Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey named among stars to watch at tournament

Thomas Partey

Ghana international, Thomas Partey has been named one of the many stars to keep an eye on at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Arsenal midfield enforcer is one of the 26 players selected by Ghana head coach Otto Addo for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Courtesy of his outstanding form in the English Premier League, a lot will be expected from the former Atletico Madrid man at this year’s mundial.



On Thursday, when Ghana played against Switzerland in the final friendly match before the world cup, Coach Otto Addo rested Thomas Partey.



It was an admission of the importance of the midfielder to his team.



It comes as no surprise that he has been named among Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar Jnr as some of the top players in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Other top players to watch out for include Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bryune, Pedri, Luca Modic, Harry Kane, and Thibaut Courtois.



Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be one of five African countries representing the continent.



The Black Stars will compete in Group H of the group stages of the tournament. In that group, Ghana will battle it out with two-time champions Uruguay, as well as European giants Portugal.



The other group opponent is South Korea from Asia.



While the 2022 FIFA World Cup will commence on Sunday, November 20, Ghana’s Black Stars will play their first match on November 24.

Subsequently, Ghana will take on South Korea on November 28 before finishing the group stages campaign with a rematch against Uruguay.







