World Cup 2022: Ghana needs to take it one game at a time in Qatar – Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah has indicated that it is important for the Black Stars to concentrate on one match at a time at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to the national team legend, the country will not have it easy at this year’s world cup in Qatar.



However, he is confident the assembled squad has what it takes to fight to cause an upset.



“It’s going to be difficult, 2006 when we went to the World Cup in Germany we were underdogs.



“We played against Italy we lost our first game and beat Czech Republic 2-0 who were number two in the world, played USA, number 5 in the world, and we beat them. We are capable of doing that,” Stephen Appiah told Al Jazeera in an interview.



Stephen Appiah is of the view that the Black Stars must focus on every game and execute a plan that will see the team secure the needed results to advance to the knockout stage.



“We have to take it game after game. We play Portugal and not thinking about Uruguay. We concentrate on Portugal game and see what will happen. Our players are good,” the former Black Stars captain said.

Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be one of five African countries representing the continent.



The Black Stars will compete in Group H of the group stages of the tournament. In that group, Ghana will battle it out with two-time champions Uruguay, as well as European giants Portugal.



The other group opponent is South Korea from Asia.



While the 2022 FIFA World Cup will commence on Sunday, November 20, Ghana’s Black Stars will play their first match on November 24.



Subsequently, Ghana will take on South Korea on November 28 before finishing the group stages campaign with a rematch against Uruguay.