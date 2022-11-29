0
World Cup 2022: Ghana turn attention to Uruguay after impressive win over South Korea

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars of Ghana will now turn their attention to Uruguay for their final group game.

Ghana secured their first win of the tournament at the Education City Stadium on Monday after suffering a defeat against Portugal in their opener last week Thursday.

The Black Stars now have three points after two games and will need a draw or a win to play in the next round of the tournament.

Ghana will clash with the two-time world champions at the Al Janoub Stadium on Friday with kick-off scheduled a 15:00GMT.

The Black Stars will hope to beat the South American side after beating suffering heartbreak in 2010 in South Africa.

Uruguay prevented Ghana from playing in the semifinal of the Mundial for the first time after Luis Suarez prevented Dominic Adiyah's goal-bound header.

Asamoah Gyan however failed to convert a penalty awarded to the West African side. Ghana exited the tournament after suffering a 4-2 defeat in a penalty shootout after 120 minutes of entertaining football.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT on Friday at the Al Janoub Stadium.

