World Cup 2022: Ghana turns attention to South Korea after Portugal defeat

Black Stars

Ghana has shifted their attention to the South Korea clash after suffering a painful defeat against Portugal in their opening 2022 World Cup game.

The 2016 European champions inflicted a 5-2 win over the Black Stars at the 974 stadium in Qatar.



Five goals in the second half ensured the Europeans collected all three points with second half substitute Rafael Leao scoring the winner.



Portugal opened the scoring from the spot through Cristiano Ronaldo who scored from the spot in the 65th minute.



Seven minutes later Ghana levelled through captain Andre Ayew, who connected to a fine pass from Mohammed Kudus.



Two minutes later the Portuguese took the lead after a mistake in the middle, leading to a Joao Felix lifting the ball over Ati Zigi.

Second half substitute Rafael Leao extended the lead for Portugal with ten minutes remaining.



Osman Bukari got a consolation for Ghana but it was a bit too late for Ghana to get a point.



With the defeat, Ghana will now have to turn attention to the South Korea clash set for Monday, November 28.



Ghana sit bottom of the table in Group H following the defeat to Portugal.



The Black Stars are making their fourth World Cup appearance and will hope to make impact in the Asian country.