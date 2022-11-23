World Cup 2022: Ghanaians now confident in the Black Stars team - Sammy Kuffour

Black Stars

Former Ghana international Samuel Osei Kuffour says Ghanaians are now confident in the Black Stars team ahead of the 2022 World Cup because of Switzerland victory.

The Black Stars who are returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018 has been housed in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



On Thursday, Ghana will open their campaign with a clash against former European champions Portugal before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in subsequent games.



In an interview, Kuffour, a member of the Black Stars management committee expressed Ghanaians has regained confidence in the national team heading into the mundial.



“It’s obvious because when you going into a tournament” he said when asked if win against Switzerland can spare the team on at the World Cup.



“Our game against Brazil, for me, the first half wasn’t the best but in the second half we showed our true colours by changing our tactics and discipline. The way we approach the game in the first half and then, you could see the difference in the second half”

“Also, against Nicaragua, we dominated but were unable to score more. So I think Ghanaians were a bit shaken from that angle and I have to understand them as well because everyone wants Ghana to bang in the goals against opponents but football has changed and we have to agree”



“We have played against Switzerland and now, almost everyone has self-confidence in the team behind the team and I think we are off to go, we got nothing to lose against Portugal because they are one of the best and we have to show our true colours. We did it 2006 and in 2010” he said.



The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



Only three sides from the continent have ever progressed to the quarter-finals; Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.



Ghana will be hoping to progress from the group stage at this year's tournament.