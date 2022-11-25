World Cup 2022: Ghanaians react to Black Stars defeat to Portugal

Ghana played Portugal

The Black Stars of Ghana in the first half battled the Portuguese in all departments. After halftime, the entire encounter changed as both sides went for goal.

The Portuguese were the first to score through a dubious penalty given by the referee. Former Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the spot.



Ghana scored in the 72nd through skipper Andre Ayew. Rafael Leao and Joao Felix added the two goals for Portugal then winger Osman Bukari netted Ghana's second goal.



Bilbao attacker Inaki Williams got a late opportunity to equalize for Ghana but slipped when he was about to shoot.



The Black Stars will now focus on beating South Korea and Uruguay.



Below are some of the comments: