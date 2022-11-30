World Cup 2022: Ghanaians turn to permutations after celebrating win over South Korea

Black Stars supporters

Some supporters want the Black Stars to draw against Uruguay to take the second spot in the group. Their reason is getting the second spot will mean meeting Brazil who beat Ghana 3-0 in an international friendly.

They also argue that if Ghana wants to progress to the ultimate we have to also beat the best to get there.



Others also want the Black Stars to avoid Brazil totally because they feel they could be a repeat of the 3-0 defeat in Le Havre, France. They want the Black Stars to beat Uruguay and South Korea to beat Portugal by a heavy margin so that Ghana will get the first spot and avoid Brazil.



In yesterday's second group game, Ghana had to battle very hard to grab the three points.



Ghana was the first to score through Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu in the 24th minute after a corner by Jordan Ayew. The goal was checked by VAR and the referee whistled for a goal.

Ghana scored again in the 34th minute through Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus after receiving a wonderful ball from Jordan Ayew.



After halftime, the South Koreans made a couple of changes and started putting pressure on Ghana. The pressure made off and Gue-sung Cho scored from a pass from Kang-in Lee. They scored a few minutes later through Gue-sung Cho again.



Ghana's third goal was scored by Mohammed Kudus his second of the game. His goal was assisted by Inaki Williams.