World Cup 2022: 'Happy to get my first FIFA World Cup goal' - Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu, a Black Stars defender, has shared his delight after scoring his first goal for Ghana in the World Cup.

Salisu is also the first defender to score for Ghana in World Cup history. The Southampton defender played full throttle in Ghana's dramatic win against South Korea.



He scored Ghana's first goal in the 24th minute to help Ghana secure all three points at stake.



He took to his official Instagram page to post: “Amazing team performance and support. Happy to get my first FIFA World Cup goal. All focus on Friday now,”



Salisu was on target in Ghana's friendly win against Switzerland in the United Arab Emirates.



Salisu began his career in his hometown youth team, Kumasi Barcelona Babies, before joining West African Football Academy in 2013.



He signed for Premier League team Southampton for a cost of £10.9 million on August 12, 2020.

The 23-year-old is 191cm tall and prefers to play with his left foot.



Salisu made his Southampton debut six months after joining the club, on 11 February 2021, playing the full 90 minutes and maintaining a clean sheet in a 2-0 FA Cup away victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.



Salisu made his Ghana debut on September 23, 2022, as a second-half substitute in a 3-0 friendly loss to Brazil. His current market value according to transfermarkt is 18 million euros.



