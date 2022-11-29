World Cup 2022: He is Kudus - Andre Ayew not stunned with the performance of the Ajax star

Andre Ayew celebrate with Kudus Mohammed

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew says he is not surprised by the outstanding performances of Mohammed Kudus at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Ajax forward grabbed a brace against South Korea in Ghana's second group game on Monday at the Education City Stadium.



Despite his dazzling displays, Ayew believes the 22-year-old has a lot to offer and believes there is more to come from the youngster.



"Not impressed at all," the 32-year-old forward said after he was asked about Kudus' performances. "It's normal - it's Kudus," he quickly added.



"He has a bright future in front of him. We know this, I know this, Ghana knows it now, and the world is going to know it. You'll see, more is coming from my boy."



Kudus is already attracting interest from English Premier League giants Liverpool.

Ayew's younger brother Jordan, who had a good game also praised the skillful midfielder.



"And hopefully he can keep on shining because he has a really bright future," said Jordan after the game.



Ghana will next face Uruguay in the final group game with a place in the last 16 at stake.



Kudus made a piece of history, his double the first by a Ghanaian in a World Cup match.