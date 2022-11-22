0
World Cup 2022: I am convinced about Black Stars' chances - Asamoah Gyan

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan says he is convinced about Black Stars' chances at the 2022 World Cup that kicked off on Sunday.

The West African country who missed out on the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 has made a return to the biggest football stage.

Ghana, who are four-time African champions have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Despite the difficulty and with many tipping to exit the tournament at the group phase, Gyan, who is the country's all-time leading goal scorer says the Black Stars who have the youngest squad will make an impact.

According to him, he is convinced about the chances of the team.

"I played in 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cup, and we always came up against the best teams but we were still able to beat them so I'm confident about Ghana's chances," Gyan, who is doing punditry said on SuperSport.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

