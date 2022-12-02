7
World Cup 2022: I don't look back - Andre Ayew not interested in revenge ahead of Uruguay clash

Fri, 2 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew says he is not fixated on seeking revenge against Uruguay ahead of their clash later today.

The Black Stars will face the South American side in their final Group H clash at the Al Janoub Stadium with kick-off at 15:00GMT.

It would be recalled the two-time world champions halted Ghana's chances of playing in the semifinal of the Mundial 12 years ago in South Africa.

With several football fans calling on the team for revenge, Andre is only focusing on qualification to the next round of the competition.

"Everyone felt bad, but all I think about is qualifying for the second round," said André Ayew, the only survivor from 2010, who will once again meet the five historic Celeste.

"Revenge or not, we will go out with the same determination and desire to win because we want to qualify," he added and continued: "I don't look back, I don't want to focus on the past," he added.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

