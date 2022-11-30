World Cup 2022: I find it difficult to accept that Ghana beat us 3-2, says South Korea FA vice president

Black Stars scored South Korea 3-2

Vice President of the South Korea Football Association (GFA), Lee Young-pyo has indicated that he is finding it difficult to accept the defeat at the hands of Ghana.

According to him, it was unfortunate that the Group H match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup ended the way it did.



“Comparing only the three World Cups (2014, 2018, 2022), (the World Cup team) is showing the best performance. The content of the match, the process of making the match, and the way the players play the game while dominating the opponent to some extent on the pitch, I really find it difficult to accept the 3-2 score (against Ghana in the group stage 2). It was unfortunate, but I applauded alone for a long time,” Lee Young-pyo said.



After the defeat, South Korea are now heading into the final group match against Portugal.

The national team of the Asian country must win big and hope the result from the other Group H game goes in their favour to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



