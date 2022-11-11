0
World Cup 2022: I have much confidence in the Black Stars team - John Paintsil

John Painstil Red Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil

Fri, 11 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana defender, John Paintsil, has expressed absolute confidence in the Black Stars team ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018, where France emerged as winners.

Ghana has been housed in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Speaking to TV3, the former Fulham defender said he is much more confident in the Black Stars team going into the tournament.

"My expectation is high. I have got so much confidence in this team especially if you look at the technical team. They are experienced enough to know how to deal with a lot of situations," he told TV3.

"Their experience will reflect in the players and then the two games they played against Nigeria tell me that the sky is the limit for the Black Stars. Going into Qatar, we have great players.”

"It’s a matter of playing more games together before the World Cup and we’ll be able to have a team. I believe the technical men will turn things around going forward," he added.

Ghana coach Otto Addo is expected to name his final 26-man squad for the World Cup on Monday.

