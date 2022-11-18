World Cup 2022: I’m 100% ready to fight for Ghana – Confident Baba Rahman insists

Baba Rahman

Ghana international, Baba Rahman has stressed that he is ready for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The experienced full-back is one of the 26 players selected by Black Stars head coach Otto Addo as his final squad for this year’s mundial.



With days to the start of the World Cup, Baba Rahmah has indicated that he has full confidence in his qualities.



According to him, he is ready to fight for the Black Stars at the tournament.



“I believe in myself and my qualities. I feel 100 per cent. The World Cup is meant for some of the best players. They show you can compete against the best,” Baba Rahman told Standard Sport in an interview.

The full-back is expected to be a starter for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



At the tournament, Ghana has been drawn into Group H and will face off with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



The Black Stars will play their Portuguese counterpart on Thursday, November 24, in the first Group H match.