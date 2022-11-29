World Cup 2022: Mohammed Kudus named in team of match week 2

Black Stars starman, Mohammed Kudus has been named in the 2022 FIFA World Cup team of week two.
Kudus hit a double to propel Ghana to a 3-2 win against South Korea on Monday, November 28, 2022.
The Ajax man was superb on the afternoon, bagging the man-of-the-match award after leading Ghana to their first win of the tournament.
He has taken his tally to two goals and an assist in two games in the tournament.
Kudus Mohammed's immense performance has seen him named in the team of round two alongside Antoine Griezmann, Vincent Aboubakar, Bruno Fernandes, and Mateo Kovacic.
Check out the team of round two below
????️ | Team of the Week— Sofascore (@SofascoreINT) November 29, 2022
It's time for us to unveil our highest-rated XI from Round 2 of #Qatar2022! ????
Cameroon are the only nation represented by more than one player, while Bruno Fernandes' excellent display v Uruguay earned him our Player of the Week award. ????????#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/eEgYcIKwcQ
EE/KPE
