World Cup 2022: Mohammed Kudus praises teammates after win against South Korea

Black Stars

Ghana midfielder Kudus Mohammed who was named man-of-the-match on Monday afternoon after the Black Stars defeated South Korea in the second game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar also praised his teammates.

The 21-year-old scored twice in Ghana's 3-2 victory against South Korea earlier this afternoon at the Education City Stadium.



The Ajax midfielder also believes the Black Stars will defeat Uruguay in the last game of Group H to make it to round 16 of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

“It’s a good feeling. We wanted the three points and we got them. Everyone was absolutely on top of their game today. They came back to 2-2, we had to come up with more energy and it happened,"



“I want to thank all my team-mates, it’s a team game and they all played a part in my performance. The cross in from Jordan [Ayew] and the cut-back from Inaki [Williams]. Big up to everyone because everyone played a part,”