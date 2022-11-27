0
World Cup 2022: Otto Addo and Daniel Amartey to face media today ahead of South Korea clash

Otto Addo24.jpeg Otto Addo

Sun, 27 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach Otto Addo and defender Daniel Amartey will speak to the press at 8:30 GMT today ahead of their second group game against South Korea.

The pre-match press conference will take place at the Qatar National Convention Centre as part of the build-up to the crucial game on Monday.

The Black Stars lost 3-2 to Portugal in the opening game while South Korea held Uruguay to a goalless draw in the other Group H game.

Ghana will have to beat South Korea to stand a chance of progressing to the next stage of the competition.

The match is scheduled for the Education City Stadium on Monday, November 28, 2022, at (13:00 GMT).

The 2022 FIFA World Cup takes place between November 20 and December 18, 2022.

Only three sides from the continent have ever progressed to the quarter-finals; Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.

Black Stars exited the group stage at the 2014 edition in Brazil after a slow start to the tournament.

